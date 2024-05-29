Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 45,870.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,033 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Applied Materials by 14.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,566 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 31.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,342 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 330.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.0 %

AMAT stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,649,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $225.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.