Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 110.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

APLE stock opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $329.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.68 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 631,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,340,812.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

