Apollo Currency 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $224.81 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 34.5% lower against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $634,277.37 and $224.81 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00054020 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00018042 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00012890 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007610 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000999 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

