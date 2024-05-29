Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.62

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$36.62 and last traded at C$36.71, with a volume of 20306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$47.50 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$49.43.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$712.19 million, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.56.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$161.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$168.50 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 13.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. will post 1.6396243 earnings per share for the current year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 1,500 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.87, for a total transaction of C$61,309.95. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

(Get Free Report)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.