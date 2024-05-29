Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.62

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$36.62 and last traded at C$36.71, with a volume of 20306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$47.50 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$49.43.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$161.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$168.50 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 13.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. will post 1.6396243 earnings per share for the current year.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.84%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 1,500 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.87, for a total transaction of C$61,309.95. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Andlauer Healthcare Group
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like Nvidia Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.