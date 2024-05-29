Analyzing Innovid (NYSE:CTV) and SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) and SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.5% of Innovid shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of SecureWorks shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Innovid shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 81.5% of SecureWorks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Innovid alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Innovid and SecureWorks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovid $139.88 million 2.26 -$31.91 million ($0.21) -10.43 SecureWorks $365.88 million 1.44 -$86.04 million ($1.01) -5.90

Analyst Ratings

Innovid has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SecureWorks. Innovid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SecureWorks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Innovid and SecureWorks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovid 0 1 2 0 2.67 SecureWorks 1 1 0 0 1.50

Innovid currently has a consensus target price of $2.70, suggesting a potential upside of 23.29%. SecureWorks has a consensus target price of $7.08, suggesting a potential upside of 18.85%. Given Innovid’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Innovid is more favorable than SecureWorks.

Risk & Volatility

Innovid has a beta of 3.28, meaning that its stock price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SecureWorks has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Innovid and SecureWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovid -20.24% -7.81% -6.18% SecureWorks -23.52% -9.56% -6.58%

Summary

Innovid beats SecureWorks on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovid

(Get Free Report)

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies. The company serves consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and healthcare, retail, financial services, and automotive and technology industries; third party agencies; and publishers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Innovid Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About SecureWorks

(Get Free Report)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services. Its solutions enable organizations to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity, respond rapidly to security breaches, and identify emerging threats. The company sells its solutions primarily through its referral agents, regional value-added resellers, trade associations, and managed security service providers. It serves customers in a range of industries, including financial services, manufacturing, technology, retail, insurance, utility, and healthcare sectors. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. SecureWorks Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Marketing L.P.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.