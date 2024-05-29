Analysts Set Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) PT at $8.70

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.70.

NWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Newell Brands Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 164,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 92,778 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 59.3% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 368.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,026,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,661 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $818,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 276.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 54,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.91. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.89%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

