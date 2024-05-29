Analysts Set Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target at $27.50

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.30.

A number of analysts have commented on BLMN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BLMN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth about $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 284,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,454.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Free Report

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.