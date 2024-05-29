Analysts Offer Predictions for Nordstrom, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a research report issued on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 49.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $21.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 52.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 363,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 125,877 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 68,529 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 48.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,552,000 after acquiring an additional 757,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 120.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 95.00%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

