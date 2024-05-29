Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Short Interest Up 233.3% in May

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,660,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,602,000.

Get Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF alerts:

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.32. 2,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,544. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th.

(Get Free Report)

The Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kelly US Cash Flow Dividend Leaders index. The fund is passively managed to invest on US companies with high free cash flow yield and dividend growth. Holdings are weighted based on a modified equal-weight basis COWS was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.