Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $514,539,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,620,000 after acquiring an additional 35,931 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,979,000 after acquiring an additional 20,970 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 13.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 672,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,816,000 after acquiring an additional 79,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 620,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,417,000 after acquiring an additional 69,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,411,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $3,296,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,411,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $4,772,674. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $434.97. 544,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,712. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.65 and a 12-month high of $442.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $426.75 and a 200 day moving average of $397.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

