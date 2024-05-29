American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Cut to $42.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

NYSE AMH opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.83.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $423.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $1,838,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $1,838,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,576.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at $873,931. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,476 shares of company stock valued at $331,919. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

