American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA) Trading Up 0.1%

American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.02 and last traded at $65.95. Approximately 8,563 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 7,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.88.

American Century Sustainable Equity ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.82. The firm has a market cap of $187.29 million, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century Sustainable Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,301,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,487,000 after buying an additional 107,701 shares in the last quarter.

About American Century Sustainable Equity ETF

The American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (ESGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of US companies that are screened by a combination of fundamental measures and ESG metrics. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

