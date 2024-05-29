Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Short Interest Update

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ambu A/S Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of AMBBY traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.62. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373. Ambu A/S has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81.

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.06 million for the quarter. Ambu A/S had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 7.23%.

About Ambu A/S

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. The company offers anaesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics products. The company also offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes, rhinolaryngoscopes, duodenoscopes, cystoscopes, and display units; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

