Ambarella (AMBA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.68 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 23.78% and a negative net margin of 74.81%. On average, analysts expect Ambarella to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ambarella Price Performance
Shares of AMBA opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.26. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.65.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO John Alexander Young sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $76,171.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,300,023.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $52,965.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,673.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Alexander Young sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $76,171.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,023.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $327,595 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Ambarella Company Profile
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
