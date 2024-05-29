Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Gap Down to $4.15

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $4.01. Altus Power shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 34,337 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Altus Power from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Altus Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Altus Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Altus Power Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $634.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $40.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.13 million. Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,894,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,856,202.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 805.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Altus Power by 196.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

