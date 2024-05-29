Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Alps Alpine Price Performance
Alps Alpine stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.14. 367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523. Alps Alpine has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75.
Alps Alpine Company Profile
