Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Alps Alpine stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.14. 367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523. Alps Alpine has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company's products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

