Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Elevatus Welath Management’s 6th Largest Position

Elevatus Welath Management increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 179.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,998 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.8% of Elevatus Welath Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,949,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $556,552,000 after purchasing an additional 170,300 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $7,676,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,400,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $479,273,000 after purchasing an additional 59,136 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $178.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,642,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,857,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.83 and a 12-month high of $179.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,935 shares of company stock valued at $31,178,987. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

