Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL) Short Interest Up 127.6% in May

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, an increase of 127.6% from the April 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QVAL. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its stake in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 13,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 113,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 27,880 shares during the period.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF stock opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.30. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $45.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.1392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th.

The Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. QVAL was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

