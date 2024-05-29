Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Up 763.8% in May

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 763.8% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ERH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. 32,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,304. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%.

Institutional Trading of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 254.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

