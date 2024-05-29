Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 12,160 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,160 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $172,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Ferguson by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson Stock Performance

FERG traded down $2.89 on Tuesday, reaching $205.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,586. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $143.62 and a fifty-two week high of $224.86. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.57 and its 200 day moving average is $198.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

