Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 523,623 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,892,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 523,623 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.89% of PulteGroup worth $195,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 3,463.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in PulteGroup by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.26. 1,335,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.39 and a 200 day moving average of $106.07. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $122.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.87.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

