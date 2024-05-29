Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,057,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 75,594 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.19% of Owens Corning worth $156,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OC. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $1,314,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 213,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,692,000 after purchasing an additional 84,958 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Stock Down 1.9 %

OC stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.85. The company had a trading volume of 672,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,377. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $183.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $604,056.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.07.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

