Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,468 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $93,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2,857.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $307,207.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,865.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $470,371.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $307,207.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,865.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,961. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of WTS stock traded down $4.70 on Wednesday, reaching $198.41. 39,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,729. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.17. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $219.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.22. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.50.

Read Our Latest Report on WTS

About Watts Water Technologies

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.