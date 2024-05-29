Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,293,054 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,483 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.63% of NetApp worth $113,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,502,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,698,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $149,720,000 after buying an additional 950,204 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,257,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in NetApp by 689.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 804,237 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $61,026,000 after purchasing an additional 702,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 1,075.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,266,000 after purchasing an additional 594,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTAP has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Argus upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.69.

NetApp Stock Down 0.0 %

NTAP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.98. 1,218,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $118.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.84. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $1,540,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,909 shares in the company, valued at $14,877,807.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

