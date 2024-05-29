Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 209,210 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,281,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,210 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.70% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $130,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

ACWI traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,682,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,429. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.67. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $88.33 and a 12 month high of $112.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.