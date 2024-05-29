Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,229.45

Alliance Trust (LON:ATST – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,229.45 ($15.70) and traded as low as GBX 1,228 ($15.68). Alliance Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,234 ($15.76), with a volume of 278,583 shares changing hands.

Alliance Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,229.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,157.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 579.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90.

Get Alliance Trust alerts:

Alliance Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 6.62 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $6.34. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Alliance Trust’s payout ratio is 1,244.02%.

Alliance Trust Company Profile

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.