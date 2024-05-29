Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Sells $11,679,298.36 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 116,653 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $11,679,298.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,903,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,613,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mak Capital One Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Mak Capital One Llc sold 39,955 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $4,128,949.70.

Agilysys Stock Down 3.2 %

Agilysys stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.67. The stock had a trading volume of 387,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,479. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.99. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.08 and a 1 year high of $105.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Agilysys by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after buying an additional 369,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilysys by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,617,000 after purchasing an additional 106,026 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 346.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 22,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Agilysys by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 218,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,526,000 after buying an additional 58,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Further Reading

