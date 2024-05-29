AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,047,000 after acquiring an additional 32,583 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,060,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,586,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 3,115.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,785,000 after buying an additional 1,155,440 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,678,000 after buying an additional 142,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in AGCO by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 731,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,527,000 after acquiring an additional 24,815 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.83.

NYSE AGCO opened at $106.16 on Wednesday. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $105.77 and a 12 month high of $140.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

