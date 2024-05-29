AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Bought by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 51,266.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in AGCO by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AGCO traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $104.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,838. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $102.76 and a one year high of $140.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.59.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.83.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

