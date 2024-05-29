Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, an increase of 144.2% from the April 30th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Advantest Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATEYY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.40. The stock had a trading volume of 98,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,669. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.64. Advantest has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $49.90. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Advantest alerts:

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $914.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.83 million. Advantest had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advantest will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics systems in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Service and other departments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.