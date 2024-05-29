Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.66 Per Share

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Stock Down 0.9 %

AMS opened at GBX 214.50 ($2.74) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a twelve month low of GBX 165.60 ($2.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 261 ($3.33). The company has a market cap of £459.48 million, a PE ratio of 3,080.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 194.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 203.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Advanced Medical Solutions Group from GBX 290 ($3.70) to GBX 300 ($3.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Medical Solutions Group

In other news, insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 35,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.50), for a total transaction of £69,266.40 ($88,462.84). In other Advanced Medical Solutions Group news, insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 35,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.50), for a total value of £69,266.40 ($88,462.84). Also, insider Eddie Johnson bought 27,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.45) per share, for a total transaction of £51,937.92 ($66,331.95). 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

