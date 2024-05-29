Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Advanced Drainage Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Advanced Drainage Systems has a payout ratio of 8.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to earn $7.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $172.55 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $95.33 and a 52 week high of $184.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The business had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

View Our Latest Report on Advanced Drainage Systems

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.