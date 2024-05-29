Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Stock Position Decreased by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

WMS traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.23. 269,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,644. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.96. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.33 and a fifty-two week high of $184.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The company had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

