Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Gap Down to $3.65

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.65, but opened at $3.51. Adaptive Biotechnologies shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 86,954 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ADPT. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81. The firm has a market cap of $515.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.78 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 56.58% and a negative net margin of 123.24%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 13,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $45,896.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,364.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 13,381 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $45,896.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,287 shares in the company, valued at $570,364.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Piskel sold 7,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $26,503.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,980.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,307 shares of company stock worth $428,090 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Biotechnologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,760.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 864,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 818,262 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

Featured Stories

