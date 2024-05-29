ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Acquired by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,851 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.26% of ACCO Brands worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,821,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,187,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 622,830 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 581.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 552,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 471,772 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,574,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,999,000 after buying an additional 396,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACCO Brands

In related news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACCO. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACCO traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.95. 113,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,455. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.57. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $6.62.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -111.11%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

