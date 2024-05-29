Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.79

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACSTGet Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.79 and traded as low as $2.63. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 13,600 shares traded.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79.

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

