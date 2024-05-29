Acala Token Market Capitalization Tops $102.08 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $102.08 million and $7.18 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00009572 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011653 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001415 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,754.63 or 0.99968077 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00011986 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.22 or 0.00112463 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00003822 BTC.

About Acala Token

Acala Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.10669359 USD and is up 3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $9,535,833.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.