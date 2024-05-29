ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Bought by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Goodman Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 244,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 437.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 68,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 56,005 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 56,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 30,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $245,323.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $245,323.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,972 shares in the company, valued at $896,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $567,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,643 shares of company stock worth $1,055,490 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Price Performance

Shares of ABM stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.29. 100,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,020. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.26. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.14.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

