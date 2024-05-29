Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Receives Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $152.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.26% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

ANF has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.29.

NYSE:ANF opened at $152.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $154.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at $58,127,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $4,478,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,330,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,786 shares of company stock worth $64,340,812 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 64.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 32,915 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 14,736 shares during the period. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth approximately $4,512,000.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

