Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Lessened by Bruce & Co. Inc.

Bruce & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 5.8% of Bruce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bruce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $16,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 84.1% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 82,564 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 37,715 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 624,689 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $60,501,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 106,921 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.95. 4,720,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,631,348. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.87. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $114,115.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,697 shares in the company, valued at $14,895,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $114,115.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,697 shares in the company, valued at $14,895,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $55,932.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,653,916 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.60.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

