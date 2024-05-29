A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

Several research firms recently commented on AMRK. Northland Securities lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of -0.05. A-Mark Precious Metals has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.56). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $220,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $220,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $196,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,800.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,737 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 192.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

