95,016 Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Purchased by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 95,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV owned 0.05% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TFLO. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 973,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after purchasing an additional 102,311 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $16,377,000. CAP Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 687,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,697,000 after acquiring an additional 166,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,430,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

TFLO traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $50.68. 448,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,679,416. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

