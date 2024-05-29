750 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 73.3% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $459.68. 26,176,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,383,160. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $440.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.57. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $460.58.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

