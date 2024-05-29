36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) were up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 36,812 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 33,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

36Kr Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $18.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. 36Kr had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and industries, timely market updates, thought-provoking editorials, and commentaries, as well as original video and audio content in various industries, such as technology, consumer, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and enterprise services.

