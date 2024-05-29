23,706 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Bought by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,706 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,515,290,000 after acquiring an additional 365,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in International Business Machines by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,490 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,970,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,886,000 after purchasing an additional 404,948 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,631,000 after buying an additional 61,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $1,019,009,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IBM traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.23 and its 200-day moving average is $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $127.46 and a 52-week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

