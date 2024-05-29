1,983 Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Acquired by Innealta Capital LLC

Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Oshkosh by 410.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,848,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,402 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,524,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 1,374.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after buying an additional 239,707 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Oshkosh by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 335,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,027,000 after buying an additional 204,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 430,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,112,000 after buying an additional 158,115 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.94.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.34. The stock had a trading volume of 415,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,578. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.26. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $73.64 and a 1-year high of $127.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

