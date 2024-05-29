17,239 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. S&CO Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 41,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,616,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,346,000 after acquiring an additional 393,297 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,639,824.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $156,030.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,038.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,824.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,707 shares of company stock worth $16,034,814 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.67. 144,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,507,900. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.31.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

