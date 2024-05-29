1,540 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $2,706,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 466,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $68,767,000 after buying an additional 26,383 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 33,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,650 shares of company stock valued at $31,761,199 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of AMD stock traded down $5.32 on Wednesday, hitting $166.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,849,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,815,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.26.

View Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.