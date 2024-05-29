14,556 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,556 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $122,144,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 15.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,320,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,404,000 after purchasing an additional 711,988 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 1,307.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,708,000 after purchasing an additional 638,010 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 443.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 502,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,829,000 after purchasing an additional 409,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 815,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,609,000 after purchasing an additional 380,267 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $67.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.80. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $78.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

