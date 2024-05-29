1,368 Shares in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Bought by Innealta Capital LLC

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,368 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,692,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $406,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,302.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of MTH traded down $2.38 on Tuesday, reaching $172.24. The stock had a trading volume of 156,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.67 and a 200 day moving average of $162.43. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $109.23 and a twelve month high of $189.96.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MTH shares. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.25.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

